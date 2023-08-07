8 Tips To Treat Neck Pain
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Always apply ice or heat packs to alleviate neck pain.
You need to practice gentle neck stretches and exercises regularly.
Start using a supportive pillow and maintain proper sleeping posture.
Try and adjust your computer and phone screens to eye level while using.
Consider taking short breaks to move and stretch during work hours.
The idea of massage or physiotherapy for muscle relaxation is good.
Try and avoid carrying heavy bags on one shoulder as much as possible.
You absolutely need to seek medical advice if the pain persists or worsens.