8 Types Of Food To Avoid This Monsoon
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Monsoon is time when most people are affected with flus and it is best to avoid certain food items at this time of the year.
Street food will increase the risk of waterborne illnesses and contamination.
Leafy greens at this time are prone to mud and water contamination.
Raw salads have the risk of bacterial contamination from unwashed vegetables.
Seafood have the chances of getting spoilt due to monsoon humidity.
Avoid cut fruits as they are susceptible to contamination and quick spoilage.
Fried snacks are heavy and may lead to indigestion during monsoon.
Dairy products are prone to bacterial growth in humid weather so you can give that a miss too.
Ice creams have the risk of waterborne infections from contaminated ice so best to not indulge.