8 unusual types of pani puri
If you are a daredevil, only then would we suggest you to try this fire pani puri! It is definitely not for the faint-hearted.
If you love to mix sweet and savoury flavours, perhaps this ice cream-filled pani puri will satiate your taste buds.
Instead of the usual potato and chickpea fillings, why don’t you try one with paneer?
Bring in some Italian flavours to the humble pani puri by opting for a rich and creamy cheese filling.
Have you tried pani puri with peppermint tea? Makes for a unique combination!
Crunchy pani puri with Maggi filling – now that’s a combo we call truly innovative!
Who knew that pani puri can also have a non-vegetarian spin?
Pani puri with vodka instead of the tamarind water can make for a lip-smacking boozy affair!