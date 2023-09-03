8 Vegan Foods Rich In Calcium
Producer: Riya Ashok
A great calcium source is firm tofu.
Almond milk, soy milk, and oat milk are just a few examples of plant-based milk substitutes that have calcium added.
Calcium is abundant in green vegetables like kale, collard greens, bok choy, and spinach.
Broccoli from the crucifer family has a lot of calcium.
Calcium levels are high in sesame seeds and tahini (sesame paste).
A healthy food that contains calcium is almonds.
A great method to increase your calcium intake is by eating dried figs.
Some breakfast cereals have calcium added to them.