8 Vegan Foods Rich In Calcium

Producer:  Riya Ashok

A great calcium source is firm tofu.

Almond milk, soy milk, and oat milk are just a few examples of plant-based milk substitutes that have calcium added. 

Calcium is abundant in green vegetables like kale, collard greens, bok choy, and spinach. 

Broccoli from the crucifer family has a lot of calcium.

Calcium levels are high in sesame seeds and tahini (sesame paste). 

A healthy food that contains calcium is almonds.

A great method to increase your calcium intake is by eating dried figs.

Some breakfast cereals have calcium added to them.