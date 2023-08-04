8 Vegetables You Should Completely Avoid During Monsoon
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Leafy greens such as kale and spinach are prone to contamination and spoilage during monsoon.
Cucumbers might carry harmful pathogens especially this time of the year.
Tomatoes are absolutely susceptible to fungal diseases in humid condition and rainy weather.
Cauliflower is a vegetable that is easily infested by pests during rainy weather.
Okra attracts fungus in the rains and may rot quickly
Avoid bell peppers as they are prone to mold growth in damp weather.
When it rains bottle gourd is said to absorb toxins from waterlogged soil.
Broccoli is vulnerable to bacterial contamination during monsoon.
However, the fact is that even if you plan to eat them make sure to clean them well.