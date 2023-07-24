8 Vicky Kaushal Looks From His 8 Year Filmography

Producer: Riya Ashok
In Sanju, Vicky’s character Kamli stands out thanks to his long, curly hair, beard, and casual clothes, which show his easygoing and helpful demeanour towards Sanjay Dutt.
Vicky Kaushal had a very laid-back and urban appearance in Manmarziyaan. DJ Sandz frequently appeared in street-style clothing that were colourful, fashionable, and had a gruff appearance.
Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of Paras, a young college professor, in Lust Stories included a sharply dressed, elegant persona.
With his elegant attire and stylish accessories, Vicky made the Josh so high as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the 2019 film, Uri: The Surgical Strike.
In his biographical film Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky Kaushal was spotted wearing a genuine scar similar to Sardar Udham.
Vicky’s beard appearance from the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke captured the attention of his admirers and had his female fans swooning.