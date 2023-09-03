8 Vital Tips for Menstrual Hygiene
Producer: Riya Ashok
Choose menstrual goods like tampons, pads, menstrual cups or period pants that are comfortable for you and meet your needs.
To avoid bacterial development and odours, replace your menstruation products on a regular basis.
To stop the spread of bacteria, always thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water before and after changing your menstrual products.
Consider utilising intimate wipes or a water-based cleaner to gently clean your genital area after switching period products.
Menstrual products should be disposed of in an ethical and sustainable manner.
Shower frequently while on your period to stay clean and fresh.
Put on cotton pants to allow your skin to breathe and lower your risk of infection and irritability.
Watch out for any indications of infection, such as strange discharge, itching, or a bad smell.