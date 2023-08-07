8 Vital Tips for Tense Gums
Producer: Riya Ashok
Choose a fluoride-enriched toothpaste to protect your teeth from cavities by strengthening the enamel.
To get rid of plaque and food bits that your toothbrush can’t reach, floss once each day.
In addition to removing bacteria and food particles, fluoride in mouthwash helps to protect the enamel on your teeth.
Reduce your intake of chewy, starchy, and sugary foods because they can all cause gum disease and tooth decay.
After eating, don’t forget to rinse your mouth with fresh water. Rinsing helps to get rid of food and sugar remnants in the mouth.
Smoking impairs immunological function, making it more difficult for your body to fight off infection and heal fast.
Early signs of gum disease can be recognised and treated by your dentist before they worsen.
Plaque removal and harmful bacterial reduction are both aided by oil-pulling.