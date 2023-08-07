8 Ways To Control Your Anger
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
You need to take deep breaths and count to ten before reacting.
Consider stepping away from the situation to cool down.
Try to express your feelings calmly and assertively.
Practice mindfulness and grounding techniques.
Engage in physical activities to release all the pent-up energy
You may use humour or distraction to diffuse anger.
Learn to identify triggers and develop coping strategies.
Consider professional anger management therapy if the need so arises.