8 Ways To Cope Up With Exam Stress
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
You need to create a study schedule and stick to it.
One must take regular breaks to rest and recharge.
To deal with stress you need to practice deep breathing and relaxation techniques.
Get enough sleep for improved focus and memory.
Make sure to eat nutritious foods to nourish your brain and body.
Try and avoid excessive caffeine and opt for herbal teas.
Talk to friends or family for emotional support.
You need to stay positive and believe in your abilities.