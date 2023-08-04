8 Ways To Incorporate Avocado To Your Diet
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Avocados are extremely versatile when it comes to taste and is increasingly becoming everybody’s favourite.
It is extremely nutritious too and here is how you can incorporate them into your diet.
Spread mashed avocado on whole-grain toast for a nutritious breakfast.
Blend avocado into smoothies for added creaminess and nutrients.
Add sliced avocado to salads for a creamy texture.
You can make guacamole as a delicious dip for veggies or chips.
Incorporate avocado into sushi rolls or wraps for a twist.
Add sliced avocado to omelettes or scrambled eggs for richness.
Use avocado slices as a healthy burger or taco topping.