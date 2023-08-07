8 Ways To Maintain HousePlants Well
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Remember to water plants according to their specific needs and type.
You need to provide sufficient sunlight or shade as per plant requirements.
One must prune dead leaves and trim to maintain plant health.
Always use organic fertilisers for balanced plant nutrition.
Dust leaves regularly to facilitate proper photosynthesis.
Repot plants when necessary to provide adequate space for growth.
Keep monitoring for pests and take appropriate preventive measures.
Do ensure a consistent environment with suitable temperature and humidity.