8 Ways To Make Your Eyebrows Look Great
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Always choose the right eyebrow shape that complements your face.
Make sure to brush your eyebrows upwards and trim any excess hair.
Fill in sparse areas with an eyebrow pencil or powder.
Try and avoid making your eyebrows too dark or blocky.
Consider professional shaping or threading for precision.
Use a clear brow gel to set your eyebrows in place.
Always lean up the edges with tweezers for a polished look.
Remember to enhance, and never drastically alter, your natural shape.