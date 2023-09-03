8 Ways You Can Keep Monday Blues At Bay
Producer: Riya Ashok
Take some time on Friday before you leave work to plan your week’s worth of assignments and priorities.
Your mood and energy levels can significantly change after a good night’s sleep.
Put your attention on the rewarding aspects of your employment and the objectives you wish to reach.
Have a wholesome and energising meal to start your Monday.
Wear something that makes you feel comfortable and confident.
Prioritise your job after dividing it into smaller tasks.
Include brief rest periods in your schedule to help you unwind and refresh.
Give yourself a Monday treat to look forward to.