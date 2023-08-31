8 Wonderful Quotes by
Bob Marley
“Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery, none but ourselves can free our minds.”
“The truth is, everyone is going to hurt you. You just got to find the ones worth suffering for.”
“Love the life you live. Live the life you love.”
“Don’t gain the world and lose your soul, wisdom is better than silver or gold.”
“One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.”
“Open your eyes, look within. Are you satisfied with the life you’re living?”
“The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively.”
“Some people feel the rain. Others just get wet.”
