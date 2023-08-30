8 Wonderful Quotes by Martin Luther King Jr.
Producer: Riya Ashok
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
“The time is always right to do what is right.”
“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”
“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”
“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
“Faith is taking the first step even when you can’t see the whole staircase.”
“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character—that is the goal of true education.”
“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?'”
