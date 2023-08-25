8 Yoga Asanas If You Suffer From Breathlessness

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Begin your journey towards alleviating breathlessness with pranayama, the practice of controlling your breath.
Seated in Sukhasana, gently elongate your spine and focus on your breath. As you inhale, visualize filling your lungs with revitalizing air, and as you exhale, release any tension or stress.
The majestic Bhujangasana opens up the chest, stretching the lungs and facilitating deep inhalations. As you arch your back, feel the expansion of your chest and breathe consciously.
Recline on your back and gracefully arch your upper body, supporting your weight on your forearms. Matsyasana not only expands the chest and lungs but also stimulates the throat, promoting better oxygen intake.
With Uttanasana, surrender your body, folding forward from the hips. As you hang in this pose, let gravity gently decompress your torso, facilitating a freer flow of breath. This calming posture also relieves stress and anxiety.
As you raise your hips off the ground and lift your chest in Setu Bandhasana, the heart is elevated, allowing for enhanced lung expansion. This pose stretches the chest muscles and promotes deeper, more rhythmic breathing.
It is a powerful breathing exercise that balances the flow of breath through alternate nostrils. It purifies the respiratory system, increases lung capacity, and calms the mind.
Conclude your practice with the ultimate relaxation. As you lie flat on your back, surrender your entire body to the ground, releasing any tension. In this stillness, focus on your breath, allowing it to return to its natural rhythm.