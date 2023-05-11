SLEEPINESS
9 Tips To Avoid Daytime
If you are overly sleepy, it
may help you stay awake
during the day.
Consume coffee
Sugary snacks might offer you a temporary energy boost, but they frequently result in a crash that leaves you feeling tired, lethargic, and with low blood sugar.
Grab a snack
To reenergize oneself, arrange naps during the day. Get some rest to prevent afternoon tiredness. But if you go too far, you can have trouble falling asleep at night.
Have a nap
Regular exercise will help you stay energised and make it simpler for you to fall asleep at night. You can get the energy boost you require with a quick 15-minute walk.
Workout
Sleep and light go hand in hand. In order to stay alert throughout the day and promote restful sleep at night, it is essential to expose yourself to sunlight.
Take in the sun
The nicotine may prevent you from falling asleep. While alcohol may help you fall asleep, the effects will wear off and interfere with your sleep later.
Avoid using tobacco products and alcohol
Dehydration may cause you to feel too exhausted. Throughout the day, especially after exercise, drink water.
Maintain hydration
Maintain a regular sleep schedule, clear your bedroom of all distractions, make sure your sleeping area is pleasant, and engage in a soothing ritual before bed.
Follow good sleeping habits
Long periods of time spent focusing on a computer or phone can tire you out and strain your eyes. Every few minutes, take a break to change your focus.
Halt your screen time
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More