Coconut oil blocks about 20% of the sun’s UV rays according to a research.
Coconut oil is a safer alternative for cooking at high temperatures.
Coconut oil can be a powerful weapon against bacteria like Streptococcus mutans.
Research shows coconut oil improves dermatitis and other skin disorders.
Coconut oil makes a wonderful moisturizer for your legs, arms, and elbows.
Virgin coconut oil has antibacterial properties that can help treat infections.
Coconut oil is known to increase good cholesterol in your body.
Coconut oil may help reduce belly fat which can cause health risks.
Coconut oil can help keep your hair healthy.
