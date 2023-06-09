Benefits Of Oats
9 Amazing
They are a good source of
carbs and fiber, including the
powerful fiber beta-glucan.
Whole oats are high in
antioxidants and beneficial
plant compounds called
polyphenols.
Oats contain large
amounts of beta-glucan,
a type of soluble fiber.
Studies have shown that the
beta-glucan fiber in oats is
effective at reducing LDL
(bad) cholesterol levels.
+ + +
Oats may help lower blood
sugar levels, especially in
people with overweight or
who have type 2 diabetes.
Beta-glucann in oats promotes
the release of peptide YY (PYY),
a hormone produced in the gut
in response to eating.
Oats can be found in
numerous skin care
products too.
Early introduction of oats,
may protect children from
developing asthma.
Oat bran, the fiber-rich outer
layer of the grain, may help
relieve constipation in
older adults.
