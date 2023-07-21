Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Manuj Yadav
9 Animals That Have Great Sixth Sense
All spiders have a mechanoreceptor organ called slit sensilla, which helps them sense things. They can use it to assess the size, weight, and perhaps even the kind of prey on their web.
Comb jellies have specialized balance receptors called statocysts that allow them to stay upright, despite not having eyes, arms or a central nervous system.
Pigeons navigate easily, thanks to their special sense called magnetoreception. It is a structure in their beaks that allows them to detect Earth’s magnetic field.
Dolphins have a special ability called echolocation, by which they can clearly see and sense what’s in the water around them.
Pit vipers have pits, two slits between their nostril and eye that allows them to see in infrared. They can judge the size and distance of their prey using this sense alone.
Sharks have the ability of electroreception, which helps them detect electrical fields around them. The tiny electrical charges alert them when something approaches them.
Platypus have electroreceptive sense in them. It allows them to feel the heartbeats and nerves of other animals.
Just like dolphins, bats also use echolocation to navigate easily at night. Their larnyx is also able to produce ultrasound through their mouth and nose.
Catfish are able to sense what’s around them, thanks to their taste-sensitive cells. Their whiskers alone have 100,000 taste buds on them.