9 Bathing Habits You Should Avoid
Blasting the hot water: Although you may believe that taking a hot shower can relax your muscles, a dermatologist would advise to use heating pads instead and reserve the scalding water for your tea.
Taking a shower for an excessive amount of time: It can be tempting to take a shower for 15, 20, or even 30 minutes, but most experts agree that anything longer than 10 minutes is excessive.
Using deodorant soap: It can be difficult to give up goods you've grown to using, but if you use deodorant or antibacterial soaps, the potent scents and substances are robbing your skin of moisture.
Washing your entire body: Limit soaping to just the areas of your body that produce oil and odour, such as your face, armpits, buttocks, groin, and feet.
Not moisturising right away: If you wait more than three minutes to moisturise after getting out of the shower, your skin will lose valuable moisture to the environment.
Using old loofah: Using the same body puff for too long is a big no-no, even if exfoliating instruments aren't always terrible for your skin.
Washing your hair every day: If necessary, you can refresh your hair/scalp once a week by simply using a conditioner and giving it a good rinse.
Continuing to use the same shampoo: Protect your hair by switching to sulfate-free shampoos, which are considerably kinder and prevent brittleness.
Wasting money on natural goods: Even organic or natural products can remove the skin's natural lipid layer and damage its barrier of protection.
