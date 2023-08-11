9 Beautiful Flowers that Look like Birds
Producer: Riya Ashok
The banana-tree-like bird of paradise offers long, leathery leaves. On stiff stems, its lovely flowers have blue petals and orange sepals.
Beautiful flower that resembles a bird’s head is Bird Head Orchid. Greece, Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and the southwest Balkans are its native countries.
A white egret spreading its fluffy white wings to take flight is shown by the fringed petal of the White Egret Flower.
Central American native Dove Orchid has a ‘hidden beauty’ that resembles a carved dove and appears to be in perfect condition inside the petals.
Orchids that fly, This lovely bloom, often called a huge duck orchid, resembles a duck in flight.
Yulan Magnolias resemble a bird with black eyes, yellow beaks, and wing-like petals.
When viewed from the side, the pink and white petals of the parrot flower resemble a parrot flying.
The Green Birdflower has an eerie similarity to hummingbirds that are eating, and the dark purple petals of the Bat Flower’s blossoms resemble a bat flying.