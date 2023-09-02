9 Beautiful Quotes by
Khalil Gibran
Producer: Riya Ashok
“Your pain is the breaking of the shell that encloses your understanding.”
“Love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation.”
“Work is love made visible.”
“Let there be spaces in your togetherness, and let the winds of the heavens dance between you.”
“Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls; the most massive characters are seared with scars.”
“I have learned silence from the talkative, tolerance from the intolerant, and kindness from the unkind; yet, strange, I am ungrateful to these teachers.”
“The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you to enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind.”
“You talk when you cease to be at peace with your thoughts.”
“Forget not that the earth delights to feel your bare feet and the winds long to play with your hair.”