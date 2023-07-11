9 Beauty Products to Include in Your
Monsoon Kit
A sparkling face wash during the monsoon season can provide your skin with a refreshing and invigorating cleanse.
A gentle cleanser must be
used to remove dirt, sweat,
and excess oil from the skin
without stripping it of its
natural moisture.
To avoid smudging and smearing due to rain or humidity, use waterproof mascara.
A hydrating lip balm will keep your lips moisturized and protected from outside factors.
Using a water-based moisturizer during the monsoon season, when humidity levels are high, can be beneficial.
By applying a loose compact powder instead of a cream-based product during the rainy season can be a good option.
During the monsoon season, using pen liners instead of liquid eyeliners is an excellent choice because they have a more smudge-proof and long-lasting formula.
Choose a non-greasy, lightweight moisturizer that provides adequate hydration without feeling heavy on the skin.
To protect your skin from UV rays, use an oil-free sunscreen with a broad-spectrum SPF.