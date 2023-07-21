9 benefits of coffee
Coffee is known to boost your energy levels.
Consuming coffee could lead to decreased risk of developing type 2 diabetes,
Coffee has the ability to preserve the function of beta cells in your pancreas.
Coffee may help protect against certain neurodegenerative disorders.
Consuming coffee may help you manage your weight.
Consuming coffee is also linked to lower levels of depression and anxiety.
Coffee my also improve or maintain your liver health.
Some research shows that drinking coffee may benefit heart health.
Coffee is often used as an ergogenic aid by athletes