It reduces blood glucose
levels, which makes it
popular among diabetics.
Karela (bitter gourd) is a
rich source of antioxidants
and vitamins A and C, which
are good for the skin.
It acts as an important
drink to detoxify
your liver.
Karela contains fibre which
helps in bowel movement
and relieves constipation.
Karela boosts immunity
and prevents allergies
and infections.
If you are looking for weight
loss measures it becomes
an important drink.
Karela has antioxidants
which helps purify and
better your blood.
Karela is rich in vitamin A
and prevents cataract and
strengthens vision.
The risk of breast, colon and
prostate cancer becomes less
after regular consumption of
bitter gourd.
