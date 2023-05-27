9 Benefits Of Lemon-based Drinks
Lemons may be one of the most easily available and delicious anti-aging foods.
Drinking lemon tea provides better antibacterial activity and is more beneficial than pure green or black tea.
Lemon juice and lemon peel may be beneficial for people with higher risk of diabetes.
Studies showed that citruses may help reduce the chances of developing mental illnesses.
Daily intake of lemons combined with walking may have a good effect on blood pressure.
Drinking warm water with lemon may help cleanse the digestive tract, aid in digestion and help with weight loss.
Drinking lemon together with honey may be helpful for cough.
Drinking lemon with honey also helps you get better sleep.
Lemon juice is a natural diuretic which may help in reducing the risk of developing kidney stone.
