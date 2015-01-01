+
Massage therapy helps reduce stress levels, lowers blood pressure, and boosts mental health.
A 2015 study found that Thai massage helped reduce pain and heart rate changes associated with tension headaches.
Massage therapy helps soften tense muscle tissues and enhances the function of the nervous system.
Massage helps adults and children sleep better by reducing irritability and muscle pain.
It can help with chronic pain management and decrease disability caused by back pain.
Massage therapy helps to support mental health and decrease the symptoms of anxiety and depression.
Massages help reduce cortisol and increase several neurotransmitters, like endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin, which can help you feel better.
They also help reduce and treat sports injuries caused by playing heavy duty sports like football.
Combined benefits of massage can help make it easier to focus throughout the day.
