Surya Namaskar is a complete exercise that engages multiple muscle groups, offering a full-body workout.
The series of asanas (postures) in Surya Namaskar involves stretching and bending, which helps to improve flexibility and joint mobility. Regular practice can gradually increase your range of motion.
Surya Namaskar involves dynamic movements and deep breathing, which boosts blood circulation throughout the body.
Surya Namaskar combines rhythmic movements with controlled breathing, promoting mental clarity and focus.
The synchronized movements and deep breathing in Surya Namaskar help oxygenate the body, energizing both the mind and the muscles.
Surya Namaskar is an excellent practice for weight management. Dynamic movements and increased heart rate help burn calories, stimulate metabolism, and promote fat loss.
The forward and backward bending postures in Surya Namaskar stimulate the digestive organs, enhancing digestion and promoting a healthy gut.
Surya Namaskar is known for its calming and stress-relieving effects. The practice helps release endorphins, the feel-good hormones and reduces cortisol levels, the stress hormone.
Surya Namaskar is not only a physical practice but also a spiritual one. Each asana is associated with a specific mantra that can connect you to the divine.
