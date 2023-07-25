9 benefits of tea
Green tea is rich in anti-oxidants.
A 2017 research found that tea can improve your cognitive function.
Green tea positively influences your metabolism and helps in weight loss.
Tea is a great source of refreshment and can be had when you’re looking for a break.
Tea is also known to reduce inflammation.
The green teas are the least processed and tend to have the highest amounts of polyphenols
Tea contains less caffeine than coffee.
Studies have shown tea can tune up immune cells.
Herbal teas, in particular chamomile, can be good for people with irritable bowel syndrome.