9 Benefits to Growing Tulsi Plant at Home
Producer: Riya Ashok
Tulsi leaves are utilised in Ayurveda, an alternative form of medicine, and are well known for their therapeutic benefits.
Tulsi aids in the treatment of numerous illnesses and is recognised to have antiviral and antibacterial characteristics that fight infections.
It has also been shown that drinking Tulsi tea helps persons with liver issues.
According to Vastu, the Tulsi plant is a lucky plant that should be positioned within the home to generate good energy.
In addition to its therapeutic effects and several health advantages, the presence of tulsi plants aids in reducing stress.
The air is purified at home by having this plant. The tulsi plant is thought to absorb harmful gases.
According to Vastu Shastra, honouring the tulsi plant promotes serenity, prosperity, and a good marriage for couples.
It is thought that the tulsi plant has a self-purifying and cleansing tendency. As a result, it can be cleaned and used again for puja.