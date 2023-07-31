9 Best Detox Drinks for your Liver

Producer:  Peuli Bakshi

Lemon and Mint Water

Mint has antioxident and lemon has vitamin C, which helps stimulate liver function and supports detoxification.

Turmeric Milk

Turmeric contains curcumin, a potent antioxidant that has anti-inflammatory and liver-protective properties.

Lemon Grass Tea With Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties, and when combined with lemon, it can be beneficial for liver health.

Green Tea

Green tea is packed with antioxidants, including catechins, which may help protect the liver from damage and improve its function.

Beetroot Juice

Beetroot is rich in betalains, which can aid in the detoxification process and support liver function.

Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera has detoxifying and anti-inflammatory properties, which may benefit the liver.

Chamomile Tea

This soothing drink helps calm nerves and have a good sleep. It contains sesquiterpene lactone, which helps the liver prepare for detoxification.

Jujube Juice

Jujube has calming properties that reduce stress, promoting restful sleep, which supports proper liver function.

Dandelion Root Tea

Dandelion root tea is known for its liver-detoxifying properties and may support liver health.