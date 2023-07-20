Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
9 Best Dosa Places In Delhi
If you are a true-blue fan of dosa, a trip to Naivedyam is a must. They have several brances around the city.
Delhi is home to Saravana Bhavan, the world’s largest South Indian restaurant chain. Their dosas are a delight!
Gorge on some crispy dosas in Sagar Ratna when you are in the national capital.
Govardhan Restaurant offers some of the best dosas in the city. Their onion rava masala dosa is a hot favourite.
Carnatic Cafe serves home-style south Indian food. They have a wide range of dosas to choose from.
The Karnataka Food Centre in RK Puram is another dosa hotspot in the city. Their ghee masala dosa is a best-seller.
The multi-cuisine restaurant Guruprasad Udupi in Munirka serves some excellent dosas.
Juggernaut is a relatively new place but it has emerged as one of the best places serving dosas in the city.
Mahabelly is another new hotspot. It is best known for serving chicken and mutton dosas.