9 Best Feng Shui Plants that Bring Positive Energy
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Lucky Bamboo:
Represents growth, resilience, and prosperity in various forms
Money Tree:
Symbolizes wealth, fortune, and attracts good financial energy.
Jade Plant:
Enhances prosperity and growth, often called the “money plant.”
Snake Plant:
Purifies air, brings protective energy, and promotes harmony
Peace Lily:
Cleanses the environment, encourages tranquility, and positive vibes
Orchid:
Represents love, beauty, and fertility, bringing elegance and auspicious energy
Citrus Trees:
Symbolize abundance and success, while their vibrant leaves attract positive chi
Basil:
Brings luck, abundance, and joy, fostering a harmonious atmosphere.