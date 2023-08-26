9 Best Feng Shui Plants that Bring Positive Energy 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Lucky Bamboo: Represents growth, resilience, and prosperity in various forms

Money Tree: Symbolizes wealth, fortune, and attracts good financial energy.

Jade Plant: Enhances prosperity and growth, often called the “money plant.”

Snake Plant: Purifies air, brings protective energy, and promotes harmony

Peace Lily: Cleanses the environment, encourages tranquility, and positive vibes

Orchid: Represents love, beauty, and fertility, bringing elegance and auspicious energy

Citrus Trees: Symbolize abundance and success, while their vibrant leaves attract positive chi

Basil: Brings luck, abundance, and joy, fostering a harmonious atmosphere.