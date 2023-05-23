9 Best Places In India To Beat The Heat

Known for its breathtaking landscapes and serene monasteries, Leh-Ladakh offers a refreshing escape for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.
Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar is famous for its lush tea gardens and misty hills. Explore the tea plantations and indulge in rejuvenating Ayurvedic spa treatments.
Shimla is a popular hill station renowned for its colonial charm, snow-capped mountains, and colonial architecture. Take a stroll on the Mall Road for sure.
Known as the "Queen of Hill Stations," Ooty is located in the Nilgiri Hills. The pleasant weather, rolling hills, and tea gardens create a serene atmosphere.
Famous for its tea plantations and panoramic views of the Himalayas, Darjeeling offers a cool and pleasant climate. Visit the Tiger Hill viewpoint for sunrise views.
Located in the Kumaon region, Nainital is a charming hill station surrounding a serene lake. Enjoy boating on the Naini Lake and take a cable car ride to Snow View Point.
Situated in the Palani Hills, Kodaikanal offers a cool and tranquil retreat. Explore the scenic Kodaikanal Lake, visit the Pillar Rocks, and Coaker's Walk for panoramic views.
Mount Abu is a hill station in the Aravalli Range, offering a pleasant climate. Visit the famous Dilwara Jain Temples and explore the Nakki Lake.
Located amidst the lush Western Ghats, Coorg is known for its coffee plantations, waterfalls, and pleasant climate. Visit the coffee estates and indulge in adventurous activities.