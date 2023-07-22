9 Best Shopping Places In Delhi

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Arguably the most popular in the city, it is the best spot for budget shopping. From clothes to accessories to household items, you’ll get everything here.
If you are looking for funky jewellery, trendy tops, and comfortable Kolhapuri sandals, then a visit here is a must.
One of the most legendary shopping centres in the country, this is a great market for all your wedding shopping at affordable prices.
From clothes to footwear, jewellery to household items, this market has it all. You can either shop at the showrooms or bargain your way at the streetside stalls.
GK 1 M and N Block markets are known for their designer stuff, offered at reasonable rates. You can also get hold of cosmetics and perfumes.
A hub for college-goers, it has a great array of clothes, footwear, handbags. Of course, the market also houses some great bookstores.
Run mostly by Tibetan refugees, this market has a great variety for men. From leather jackets to woollen clothes, the variety is amazing.
Another market with a vast collection of goods to choose from, there is something for everybody visiting here.
A favourite shopping hub of tourists, it has stalls from around the country selling handicraft products, handloom outfits, and more. Not to forget, the state food stalls.