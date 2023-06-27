9 Best Things To Do When In Delhi

is one of the busiest and bustling cities in the country.

Delhi, the national capital of India,

People usually associate Delhi with crowded metros and high temperatures.

Brush up your history by taking a stroll in the Red Fort, visiting the Qutub Minar, India Gate, and Humayun Tomb.

Delhi bears the mark of umpteen rulers who have reigned the throne in the past years.

The places of worship in the city will bring out the inner spirituality within you.

From the pristine beauty of the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to a marvel like Jama Masjid, find your solace in the city.

Delhi is synonymous to Sarojini market; its range of collection in terms of latest fashion along with affordable prices makes it a shopper's paradise. Do visit more such markets when in Delhi.

Are you a foodie?

Try out a wide range of cuisines when in Delhi. From street food like momos and chole bhatures to old biriyani shops - do not forget to treat yourself with tasty food in the city.

If you are a party person who loves going out to nightclubs,

Delhi has a range to offer. The city's party hotspots like Hauz Khas and Connaught Place will treat with great range of bars and clubs.

The capital city can have a great look when admired through the old lanes. If you take a rickshaw ride in the lanes of Old Delhi, you can witness the rich cultural heritage that is present in Delhi.

Delhi houses Asia's largest wholesale spice market. Venture into the Chandni Chowk market to shop all types of herbs, spices and nuts. This place is ideal for cooking lovers and photographers.

Located just few hours from Delhi, one can take a day trip to Agra when visiting the capital city. From Taj Mahal to Agra Fort the city has an enchanting heritage to witness for its visitors.

