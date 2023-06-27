9 Best Things To Do When In Delhi

People usually associate Delhi with crowded metros and high temperatures.
Delhi is synonymous to Sarojini market; its range of collection in terms of latest fashion along with affordable prices makes it a shopper's paradise. Do visit more such markets when in Delhi.
Try out a wide range of cuisines when in Delhi. From street food like momos and chole bhatures to old biriyani shops - do not forget to treat yourself with tasty food in the city.
Delhi has a range to offer. The city's party hotspots like Hauz Khas and Connaught Place will treat with great range of bars and clubs.
Delhi houses Asia's largest wholesale spice market. Venture into the Chandni Chowk market to shop all types of herbs, spices and nuts. This place is ideal for cooking lovers and photographers.