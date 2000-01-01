If terms like investments, stocks and securities interest you, further your education in the finance sector. From accounting to banking, several sectors open up.
One of the most respected career options, you can associate with the medical field in various capacities such as doctor, pharmacist, or nurse.
Students from the Arts background have a plethora of options to choose from, such as writers, lawyers, business managers, fashion designers.
Engineers are always in great demand. Choose from the various sub-fields like mechanical, electronics or computer, depending on your interest.
If physics, chemistry, biology, zoology or botany interest you, pursue further studies in these streams for a lucrative career ahead in academics, research and more.
If collecting and presenting information is what interests you, then journalism is the perfect fit for you. You can choose between print, broadcast and digital media.
One of the most creative fields, it can lead to a diverse portfolio of options, ranging from design houses to jewellery designing.
A reputed career option, demand for skilled lawyers is always there. From working in legal firms to working in government sectors, the options are many.
One of the most noble professions, you can opt for a BEd degree to pursue a career in teaching.