9 Countries to Visit on a Budget
Thailand
Known for its affordability, Thailand offers budget-friendly accommodations, delicious street food, and inexpensive transportation options.
Vietnam
Vietnam is a great destination for
budget travelers. You can find
affordable guesthouses, enjoy
delicious local cuisine at low
prices, and explore the country's
stunning landscapes.
Indonesia
With stunning beaches and vibrant culture, Indonesia is a popular destination for budget travelers. Bali, in particular, offers a range of affordable accommodations and dining options.
Cambodia
Cambodia is known for its rich history and iconic temples such as Angkor Wat. It also offers budget-friendly guesthouses, cheap local food, and affordable transportation.
Bolivia
Bolivia is a budget-friendly destination in South America. You can explore the stunning landscapes of the Uyuni Salt Flats, visit colonial cities like Sucre, and enjoy affordable local cuisine.
Hungary
Budapest, the capital city, is often considered one of the most affordable destinations in Europe. You can find budget accommodations and enjoy delicious street food.
Nepal
Nepal is a budget-friendly
destination for adventure seekers.
You can go trekking in the
Himalayas, visit ancient temples, and
enjoy the country's natural beauty
without spending a fortune.
Morocco
Morocco offers a unique blend of vibrant markets, stunning landscapes, and rich culture. You can find affordable accommodations, try delicious street food, and explore the bustling cities.
Guatemala
Guatemala is a budget-friendly
destination in Central America.
You can visit ancient Mayan ruins,
explore colorful colonial towns
like Antigua, and enjoy affordable
local cuisine.
