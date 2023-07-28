countries with highest crime rates

Producer:  Navneet Vyasan

Brazil finds itself in the 9th spot. 

The crime rate in El Salvador based on its crime rate & statistics for the year 2019 was 37.16%.

Guyana has the fourth highest murder rate in South America besides Venezuela, Colombia and Brazil.

With 71.63% crime rate including violent crimes, Trinidad and Tobago is in 6th position in the list.

Honduras crime rate has been pegged at 74.54%.

With 76.31% crime rate, Afghanistan is on 4th position. 

The World Population Review ranked South Africa third in the list, and its crime is 76.86%.

Papua New Guinea finds itself in the 2nd position.

Venezuela has the highest crime rate in the world which is attributed to its poor political structure.