Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
9 Countries With The Highest Divorce Rates
Maldives
leads the list, with a divorce rate of 5.52 per 1000 people.
Source- World Population Review
It is followed by
Kazakhstan
with a divorce rate of 4.6.
On the third spot is
Russia
with a divorce rate of 3.9 per 1000 people.
Belarus
and
Belgium
tie for the fourth spot. Their divorce rate is 3.7.
Moldova
, with a divorce rate of 3.3, is on the fifth spot.
It is followed by
China
with a divorce rate of 3.2 per 1000 people.
On the seventh spot is
Cuba
with a divorce rate of 2.9.
Ukraine
, with a divorce rate of 2.88, is on the eighth spot.
Denmark
,
Latvia
,
Lithuania
and the
US
tie for the tenth spot. Their divorce rate is 2.7.