9 Countries With The Highest Divorce Rates

Maldives leads the list, with a divorce rate of 5.52 per 1000 people.

Source- World Population Review

It is followed by Kazakhstan with a divorce rate of 4.6.

On the third spot is Russia with a divorce rate of 3.9 per 1000 people.

Belarus and Belgium tie for the fourth spot. Their divorce rate is 3.7.

Moldova, with a divorce rate of 3.3, is on the fifth spot.

It is followed by China with a divorce rate of 3.2 per 1000 people.

On the seventh spot is Cuba with a divorce rate of 2.9.

Ukraine, with a divorce rate of 2.88, is on the eighth spot.

Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania and the US tie for the tenth spot. Their divorce rate is 2.7.