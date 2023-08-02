9 Desserts From Around The world Every Foodie Must Try out
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Tiramisu is an Italian classic with layers of coffee-soaked sponge.
Macarons are French delicacies with a variety of delightful flavours.
Crème Brûlée is a creamy custard with a caramelised sugar crust.
Baklava is a sweet and flaky pastry with nuts and honey.
Churros are a Spanish fried dough treats, perfect with chocolate sauce.
If you are a K-Drama fan it is a must you try out Mochi ice creams.
Sacher Torte is an Austrian chocolate cake with apricot filling.
Indian sweets are an emotion and all the varieties of it are simply amazing.
Pastel de Nata is a Portuguese egg custard tarts with a crispy crust.