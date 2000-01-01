9 Destinations To Visit In Monsoons

With its mist-covered hills, vast tea plantations, beautiful green landscapes, and numerous waterfalls, Munnar is a real wonderland during the monsoon season. 

Munnar, Kerala

With its numerous lakes and rich vegetation, Mandu offers mesmerising vistas throughout the monsoon season. 

Mandu,
Madhya Pradesh

Consider river rafting, treks to undiscovered waterfalls, excursions to spice plantations, distillery hopping, and feni tasting organised by locals. 

 Goa

Picture yourself on a houseboat, gliding peacefully across Kerala's backwaters while surrounded by luscious vegetation and coconut palms. 

Alleppey, Kerala

Stay in one of the city's many lovely boutique hotels, indulge in Indo-French cuisine at hip cafés and eateries, or try your hand at surfing, among other things.

Puducherry

If you go there during the monsoons, it might work. For the ideal vacation, reserve a room at one of the opulent homes that overlook Lake Pichola.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Meghalaya is a favourite choice for a monsoon vacation due to its cascading waterfalls, panoramic views, and lush green hills covered in mist.

Shillong and Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

This peaceful hill town delivers charm in spades and is tucked away in the Nilgiri hills. Stroll through tea estates while relaxing in a quaint colonial-era home.

Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Although it might not seem as captivating as it does during the winter months, the Rann of Kutch is still worth a visit.

Kutch, Gujarat

Liked What You Saw?
View More

More