9 Different Types Of Coffee You Must Try

A concentrated shot of coffee with a rich and intense flavour.
A classic Italian coffee made with equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk.
A creamy coffee beverage made with espresso and steamed milk, often topped with a layer of milk foam.
A diluted espresso shot with hot water, providing a milder flavour.
A delightful combination of espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate syrup, often topped with whipped cream.
A decadent treat consisting of a scoop of vanilla ice cream or gelato "drowned" in a shot of hot espresso.
A strong and aromatic coffee prepared by boiling finely ground coffee beans with water and served unfiltered.