9 Different Types Of Coffee You Must Try

A concentrated shot of coffee with a rich and intense flavour.

Espresso

A classic Italian coffee made with equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk.

Cappuccino

A creamy coffee beverage made with espresso and steamed milk, often topped with a layer of milk foam.

Latte

A diluted espresso shot with hot water, providing a milder flavour.

Americano

Mocha

A delightful combination of espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate syrup, often topped with whipped cream.

A shot of espresso "stained" with a small amount of milk, resulting in a bold coffee flavour with a touch of creaminess.

Macchiato

A smooth and refreshing coffee brewed with cold water over an extended period, typically served over ice.

Cold Brew

A decadent treat consisting of a scoop of vanilla ice cream or gelato "drowned" in a shot of hot espresso.

Affogato

A strong and aromatic coffee prepared by boiling finely ground coffee beans with water and served unfiltered.

Turkish Coffee

