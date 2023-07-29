Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht

9 Easy Succulents To Grow At Home

Christmas Cactus

Their flat and fleshy stems do not have sharp spines. This cactus loves sunlight and blooms just in time for Christmas.

Hens-and-Chicks

These plants require minimal moisture and grow well in sunlight. Their bell-shaped blooms are hard to miss.

Jade Plant

These foot-tall plants are top-heavy; it is best advised to plant them in heavy containers.

Aloe Vera

This easy-to-maintain succulent plant can be used for several skin issues.

Panda Plant

A native of Madagascar, this plant takes long to grow. Make sure not to water the leaves as it may lead to rotting.

Ponytail Palm

Also known as elephant foot, they are perfect for first-time plant parents as they require little to no care.

Snake Plant

This fan favourite plant can survive without water and light for weeks.

African Milk Tree

Related to the poinsettia plant, it produces a milky, sticky sap that can irritate your skin.

Zebra Haworthia

Its striking stripes and spiky foliage make it look like an exotic plant. However, it’s easily available and low maintenance.