9 Easy Ways To
Save Water
Switch to showers.
Ensure that you shower
for 5 minutes or less.
If you have a garden,
then ensure that you
keep the sprinklers off.
Running taps waste
as much as 6 litres of
water. Keep it off while
washing utensils or
brusing your teeth.
Ensure that you fill up a
big bowl while washing
dishes, it will help
save water.
Waste no time in fixing
a leaking tap. You may
not be aware, but it is
a big waste.
Use only sufficient water
while cooking.
Use recycled water as
much as you can.
While watering your
plants, ensure you use only
as much water as the
soil can absorb.
Install top quality water
saving shower heads.
