Smoking accelerates the aging process by reducing collagen production, leading to the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin.
Smoking impairs blood flow to the skin, resulting in a lackluster complexion and a grayish, unhealthy appearance.
Smoking causes the narrowing of blood vessels, leading to reduced oxygen and nutrient supply to the skin, resulting in uneven skin tone and discoloration.
Smoking depletes the skin's moisture and natural oils, leading to dry, flaky, and dehydrated skin.
Smoking triggers inflammation and can worsen acne and breakouts, making it harder for the skin to heal and regenerate.
Smoking impairs the skin's ability to heal wounds and injuries due to reduced blood flow and oxygen supply to the affected area.
Smoking increases the risk of
developing skin cancer,
including squamous cell
carcinoma and melanoma.
The chemicals present in tobacco smoke can stain the skin and nails, resulting in a yellowish or nicotine-stained appearance.
Smoking weakens the immune system, making the skin more susceptible to bacterial, fungal, and viral infections.