9 Essentials For
A Goa Trip
A hat will protect you
from the scorching sun,
while enjoying your day
at a beach in Goa.
If you plan on relaxing at the
beach or visiting any tourist
place, it’s safe to carry rubber
footwear as it makes your
feet feel comfortable.
If you’re new to Goa and are
dicey about having a travel
guide, a better option is to
carry a map of Goa along with
you as you can discover
places on your own.
It can be difficult to
navigate Goa’s streets with
multiple shopping bags. It’s
essential to carry big tote
bags as you’ll be able to
stuff together all your stuff.
This is one of the most important
items to have with you on any
trip. Sunscreen can protect you
from the harsh UV rays and will
let you have a fun trip.
+ + +
Just like how hats are
going to protect you
from the harsh UV rays,
the sunglasses are an
extra layer of protection.
Carrying a power bank can save you from getting lost if you’re dependent on Google Maps. Exploring places in Goa and clicking pictures might drain your phone’s battery.
While you’re traveling, you
may face some unfortunate
accidents at times. In such
a situation a first aid kit
comes in handy.
If you’re going to Goa,
carrying swimwear and
sarongs are a must.
