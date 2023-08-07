9 Exercises Pregnant Women Should Indulge In
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Prenatal yoga is great during pregnancy for relaxation and gentle stretching.
Walking is always suggested for a low-impact cardiovascular exercise.
Pelvic floor exercises (Kegels) increases pelvic strength.
In the initial months one can try modified squats to strengthen lower body muscles.
Swimming or water aerobics is good if one is aiming for weightless exercise.
Under expert supervision try out upper body workouts.
Hit the gym and stationary cycling for low-impact leg exercise is something one can try.
Modified planks are a way to go but make sure to take it slow and not hurt yourself.
A great form of mental and physical workout would be going on a hike or a long jog session.